DataHighway Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $129.62 million and $1.41 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00014187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.09 or 0.26092976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,136,023 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.91712304 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,453,763.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.