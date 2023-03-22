DBK Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

DFAT stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

