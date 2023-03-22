Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $323,533.13

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $96.94 million and $323,533.13 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $9.20 or 0.00032609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

