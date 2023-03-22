Decisive Dividend (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of CVE DE opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

