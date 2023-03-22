Decisive Dividend (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
Shares of CVE DE opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of C$105.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile
