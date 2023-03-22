DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
DeepMarkit Stock Up 50.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.
