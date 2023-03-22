DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $593,539.28 and approximately $420.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00156126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00070281 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00043365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,584 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.