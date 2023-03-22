DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.58

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $393.94 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00359923 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.39 or 0.26160439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010217 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 995,141,549 coins and its circulating supply is 677,511,174 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

