Delta Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 254,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

