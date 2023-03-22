Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Elevance Health makes up about 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.36. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

