Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

