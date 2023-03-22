Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $83.33 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $360,110.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00022702 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,410.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00318504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00554941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.61 or 0.00458260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,391,296 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.