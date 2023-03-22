Dero (DERO) Trading Up 46.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Dero has a total market cap of $85.82 million and $255,684.86 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00022315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,726.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00284485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00533510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00465267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,389,892 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

