Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.2%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.05 ($28.01) and last traded at €26.65 ($28.66). Approximately 18,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.70 ($28.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($45.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

