Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.50

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 138623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $30.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

