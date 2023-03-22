Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.50

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 138623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
