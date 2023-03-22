DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 4.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

DXCM stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,676 shares of company stock worth $18,980,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

