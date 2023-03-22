dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,024.94

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003721 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $28,024.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00319051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00022047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015953 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,284,446 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99640777 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $24,567.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.