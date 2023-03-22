Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 155,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,478. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

