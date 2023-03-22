Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 10.3% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

