Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.07 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005834 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $550.29 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.60310992 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

