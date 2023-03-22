Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 111,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

