Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.