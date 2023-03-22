Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

