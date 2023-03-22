Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 1,127,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,296,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

