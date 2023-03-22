DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.65. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 10,418 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46. The firm has a market cap of C$66.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

