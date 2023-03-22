Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s previous close.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
LON DEC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,502. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market cap of £918.95 million, a P/E ratio of -81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.56.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
