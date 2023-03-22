Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s previous close.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

LON DEC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,502. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market cap of £918.95 million, a P/E ratio of -81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.56.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

