Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $666.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00281725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008765 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

