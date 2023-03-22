Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $666.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00281725 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011819 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008765 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015689 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars.
