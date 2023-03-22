Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $195.19 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00355585 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,381.71 or 0.25834179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

