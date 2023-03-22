Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Increased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

NYSE DPZ traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $316.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

