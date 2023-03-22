Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 62 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.26. 219,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,736. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

