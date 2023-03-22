Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,831. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.