Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.62. 104,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,145. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

