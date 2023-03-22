Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period.

USEP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,590 shares. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

