Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $877,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

