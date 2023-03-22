Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. 1,364,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

