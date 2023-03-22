Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dropbox by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 88,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,411 shares of company stock worth $12,345,448. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 685,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,863. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

