Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,540. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.