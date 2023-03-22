Drake & Associates LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 230,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,451. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

