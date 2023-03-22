Drake & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.88. The company had a trading volume of 309,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.