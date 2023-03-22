Drake & Associates LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. 112,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,366. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

