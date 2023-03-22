DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Analysis

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.78%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 324.53%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -13.25

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

