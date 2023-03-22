DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
