DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

