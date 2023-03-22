Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

