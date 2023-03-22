ECOMI Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $224.55 million and approximately $814,919.57 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

