Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.