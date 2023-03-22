Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.