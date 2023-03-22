EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.14. EHang shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 62,471 shares.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EHang by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.