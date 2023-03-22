Elastos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,118.94 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $342,118.94 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004376 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

