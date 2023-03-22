Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

