Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,309 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.97%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

