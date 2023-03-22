Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

UCON opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

